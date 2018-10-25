Moffat County Economic Trends — County unemployment rate at 2.9 percent in September

CRAIG — The unemployment rate for Moffat County increased to 3.3 percent in August, before falling to 2.9 percent in September, which was better than the June/July numbers, when unemployment was at 3.0 percent, though not as low as the 2.5 percent unemployment rate recorded in May.

Moffat County's unemployment rate for September was slightly lower than the 3.1 percent average for the state. That put the county’s unemployment rate below the state average for the second time in 2018. The national unemployment rate for September was again higher than Colorado and Moffat County, at 3.7 percent.

Employers in Colorado added 5,100 nonfarm payroll jobs from August to September for a total of 2,748,100 jobs, according to a survey of business establishments by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Private sector payroll jobs increased by 4,400, and government employment increased by 700.

There were 4,634 people currently employed and 145 jobs advertised online in Moffat County as of Oct. 23, according to data from the CDLE. The same data shows that, in Moffat County, the school district is seeking 16 employees, the individually owned and operated Ace Hardware Store is seeking nine employees, Kum & Go, L.C. is looking for nine new employees, Memorial Regional Health has seven openings, and City Market Inc.is seeking six new staff.



For the year across Colorado, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.5 to 34.5 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from to $27.77 to $29.40 per hour, or $1,176 per week and $61,152 a year.



Recommended Stories For You

Moffat County workers take-home pay fell from prior months and continues to trend below the state, at an average of $22.83 per hour, $913 per week and $47,476 per year.



Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.