Moffat County Economic Trends — Employment Statistics for May 2018

CRAIG — The unemployment rate for Moffat County as of May 2018 was 2.5 percent, 0.8 percent lower than the 3.3 percent unemployment rate recorded for April 2018, according to data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. This is also 0.3 percent lower than the 2.8 percent average unemployment rate for the state. The national unemployment rate was lower than prior months, at 3.8 percent, but not as low Colorado and Moffat county numbers.

Employers in Colorado added 7,700 nonfarm payroll jobs from April to May, for a total of 2,723,400 jobs, according to a CDLE survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs increased by 8,400, and government decreased by 700.

Moffat County’s population was 13,795 according to the 2010 U.S. Census. There are 4,764 people currently employed, and 181 jobs advertised online in Moffat County as of July 1, according to data from the CDLE.

In Northwest Colorado, top growing occupations were waiters and waitresses; retail salespersons; combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food, cashiers and maids; and housekeeping cleaners, according to the Labor Market Information, Occupational Employment Projections Unit and Occupational Employment Statistics Program.



During the year, the average workweek for all employees on private non-farm payrolls increased from 33.8 to 34.1 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from $27.16 to $28.40.



That's more than in Moffat County, were workers take home an average of $23.85 per hour, $954 per week and $49,608 a year.



The largest over-the-month private sector job gains were in leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities and professional and business services. There were no significant private sector declines over the month.

The Craig Press welcome ideas and suggestions about the local economic information readers want.