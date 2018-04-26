Moffat County Economic Trends – Employment statistics for March 2017

CRAIG — The unemployment rate for Moffat County as of March 2018 was 3.9 percent and lower than the 4.3 percent unemployment rate recorded for February 2017, according to data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. This is 0.9 percent higher than the 3.0 percent average unemployment rate for the state. The national unemployment rate was unchanged in March, holding at 4.1 percent. The national figure is down from 4.5 percent from March 2017.

Employers in Colorado added 5,400 nonfarm payroll jobs from February to March for a total of 2,707,800 jobs, according to a CDLE survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs increased 4,300, and government increased 1,100, according to the same survey.

There were 4,439 people currently employed and 139 jobs advertised online in Moffat County as of April 25, according to data from the CDLE. The National Bureau of Labor Statistics is forecasting a 0.3 percent increase in jobs in Colorado in May.



In Northwest Colorado, top growing occupations were waiters and waitresses, retail salespersons, combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food, cashiers and maids and housekeeping cleaners, according to the Labor Market Information, Occupational Employment Projections Unit and Occupational Employment Statistics Program.



Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private non-farm payrolls increased from 32.9 to 33.4 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $27.26 to $28.38.



That's more than in Moffat County, where workers take home an average of $23.25 per hour, $930 per week and $48,360 a year.



The largest over-the-month, private-sector job gains continued to be in trade, transportation and utilities, education and health services and construction. There was no significant over-the-month declines in the private sector.

Recommended Stories For You

The Craig Press welcome ideas and suggestions about the local economic information readers want. Send tips and suggestions to news@craigdailypress.com or business reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@craigdailypress.com.