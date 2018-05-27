Moffat County drivers power up in ‘world’s heaviest motorsport’

For more information and to register contact Judd Jacobs by calling 970-846-7894 or emailing juddjacobs@zirkel.us .

When: 9 a.m. registration, pull starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 and 16 Where: To be determined.

When: 9 a.m. registration, pull starts at 10 a.m. June 30 and July 1, and then Sept. 15 and 16 Where: 356 S. Ranney St., Craig, CO

The club organizes at least three competitions each year.

CRAIG — About 60 drivers competed with 45 tractors at the annual Memorial Day Tractor Pull, held Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28. The event has been run by the Yampa Valley Antique Power Club for more than 10 years.

Tractor pulling is known as the world's heaviest motorsport, according to the National Tractor Pullers Association.

Instead of vying for top speeds, the strongest machines and best drivers are determined by which can pull the most weight the greatest distance.

At Yampa Valley Antique Power Club pulls, the machines doing the pulling must have been built in 1959 or earlier.

This year, the club performed a test pull using a 1961 John Deere to help the club determine if "next generation" tractors — those aged 1960 and newer — will be able to compete in future competitions," said organizer DeLaine Brown.

The club supports two kinds of pulls: the slip pull for smaller tractors and the sled pull for larger.

Recommended Stories For You

The slip pull uses people to provide the weight, as the tractor pulls people piled atop the slip until tractor and driver run out of power.

The sled pull uses a weight system with an 18,000-pound capacity; as a tractor drags the sled, it also pulls the weights. The farther the weights are pulled along the sled, the more power is needed.

"So, we are not actually measuring the distance the sled is pulled across the track, but the distance the weights on the sled are pulled," Brown said.

Driver's complete based on the weight, in pounds, of their machines, with heavier tractors beginning with more weight.

Winners are determined by the best total inches pulled, based on two pulls, one each day.

Tractor Pull Results by tractor weight class in pounds

(Place — owner/driver, model, total distance in inches that weights moved on the sled)

Slip tractors up to 1,500

First Place — Dick Spiess, 1948 Allis Chalmers, 151.21

Second Place — Joe Brown, 1947 Farmall Cub, 145.3

Third Place — DeLaine Brown, 1947 Farmall Cub, 105.6

Slip tractors between 1,501 to 2,000

First Place — Doug Schneider, Farmall Cub, 124.3

Tractors between 2,001 to 2,500

First Place — Jade Wilhite, Ford 9N, 83.5

Second Place — Corky Mader, John Deere M, 75.25

Third Place — Erv Gerber, 1943 Ford 9N, 73.25

Tractors between 2,501 to 3,000

First Place — Bill Spicer, Golden Jubilee Ford, 95.25

Second Place — Charlie Mansfield, Farmall 140, 93

Third Place — Scott Bonner, Farmall 140, 78.125

Tractors between 3,001 to 3,500

First Place — Dick Spiess, 1952 Ford Funk, 151.375

Second Place — Charlie Mansfield, Super C, 132.5

Third Place — Scott Bonner, Super C, 101.75

Tractors between 3,501 to 4,000

First Place — Janeen Deines, Farmall Super 8, 193.5

Second Place — Bill Spicer, 1941 John Deere BM, 171.5

Third Place — Gonk Jacobs, BR John Deere, 159.25

Tractors between 4,001 and 4,500

First Place — Judd Jacobs, Co-op, 212.375

Second Place — Ty Espy, 1942 Farmall H, 171

Tractors between 4,501 to 5,000

First Place — Wes Counts, 1931 John Deere, 199.75

Second Place — Angela Oberwitte, Case D, 192.5

Third Place — Allan Brown, 1941 Farmall H, 182.5

Tractors 5,001 to 5,500

First Place — Janeen Deines, Super 6, 234.5

Second Place — Judd Jacobs, Super 6, 233

Third Place — Janell Hoaglund, Farmall M, 213.125

Tractors 5,501 to 6,000

First Place — Bill Spicer, Farmall M, 288.75

Second Place — Wes Counts, 1950 John Deere G, 238.625

Third Place – Joe Brown, John Deere Model A, 202.75

Tractors 6,001 to 6,500

• First Place — Dick Spiess, Super M, 313.25

Second Place — Janeen Deines, Super M, 294.25

Third Place — Jim Madsen, 1953 Super M, 285.5

Tractors 6,501 to 7,000

First Place — Richard Oberwitte, John Deere Model D, 299

Tractors 7,001 to 7,500

First Place — Gonk Jacobs, John Deere 620, 298.625

Tractors 7,500 to 8,000

First Place — Judd Jacobs, Super 9, 357.75

Tractors 8,001 to 8,500

First Place — Doug Schneider, Crockshut, 330.75

Second Place — Gonk Jacobs, John Deere 720, 284.5

Third Place — John Espy, John Deere 720, 264

Tractors 8,501 to 9,000

First Place — Bruce Brown, 1949 Case LA, 392.5

Second Place — Allan Brown, 1949 Case LA, 368.375

Tractors 9,001 to 9,500

First Place — Jude Jacobs, Case 500, 402.25

Tractors 9,501 and up

First Place — Bruce Brown, 1940 John Deere 6 Crawler, 437.5

Second Place — Allan Brown, 1940 John Deere 6 Crawler, 412

Tractors not old enough to qualify as antique

Test — Allan Brown, 1961 John Deere 4010, 292.5

Test — Bruce Brown, 1961 John Deere 4010, 290.5

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.