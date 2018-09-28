Moffat County district judge reduces Leroy Fief’s murder sentence

CRAIG – Moffat County District Judge Michael O’Hara on Thursday, Sept 20. issued a written order reducing Leroy Fief’s sentence from 30 years in prison to 24 years, according to a Friday news release from the District Attorney’s Office for the 14th Judicial District.

On Sept. 27, 2013, a Moffat County jury convicted Fief of second-degree murder for the December 2012 fatal stabbing of Craig resident Shane Arredondo in Craig.

Fief had requested that the court reconsider the length of his sentence. O’Hara was the judge who originally sentenced Fief in December 2013.

The district attorney’s office and Arredondo’s family addressed their opposed to any reduction in Fief’s sentencing.

“Mr. Arredondo’s family and I are disappointed that the court reduced Fief’s sentence,” District Attorney Brett Barkey said in the statement. “Though we respect that the court was fully within its discretion to do so.”