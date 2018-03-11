Moffat County District College Board calls special meeting for resolution on land exchange

CRAIG — The Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control has called a special meeting to consider a resolution to give land to Memorial Regional Health.

The special meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. Monday, March 12, in Room 225 of the Academic Services Building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The only action item on the agenda is Resolution 2018-1.

The agenda does not provide a description of the resolution, however, Colorado Northwestern Community College Marketing Director Brian MacKenzie said, “On Feb. 26, the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District's voted to transfer property to Memorial Regional Health. The MCAJCD's law firm, Keller Law, has requested a resolution to provide them time to review the legal transfer of real property to Memorial Regional Health before any work commences.”

The board approved the transfer of about 11 acres of college district board-owned land to MRH to allow for future growth of the hospital. The measure passed with two “yes” votes. Board Chair Mike Anson voted against the transfer, and board members Terry Carwile — also a member of the MRH board — and MRH CEO, as well as college board treasurer, Andy Daniels both abstained.

The board also voted to allow Memorial Regional Health to remove dirt from college property to help level the site for the new medical office building. MRH will pay all costs to replace topsoil and re-vegetate and return drainage to its current status. The resolution passed with three “yes” votes. Carwile and Daniels abstained.

The special meeting agenda does not indicate the board will convene an executive session.

To comply with Colorado Open Meetings, or Sunshine Law, to convene an executive session “requires announcement of topic for discussion, citation to authorizing law and a two-thirds vote of the members present,” according to the Colorado Office of Legislative Legal Services.

The same law requires meeting announcement to be posted a minimum of 24 hours in advance in a designated public place. The College Board meeting notices are posted on the entrance doors of the Academic Services Building at the CNCC Craig Campus.

The complete agenda is also available online at cncc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/board-of-control-march-12-2018-special-meeting.pdf