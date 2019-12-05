Moffat County DECA to send 11 career-minded students to state competition

Moffat County High School's DECA and FBLA program members gather for a goofy group photo. MCHS will send 11 DECA competitors to state after this week's district event.

Courtesy Photo

Moffat County High School’s DECA program got an early Christmas gift this week as multiple MCHS students secured their spot at the state competition.

Moffat County hosted the District 10 competition for DECA — Distributive Education Clubs of America — Monday, Dec. 2, the results of which saw 11 MoCo kids move on to state.

The following students will compete at the state event in Colorado Springs in February.

Rylie Anderson — Business Services

Evan Allen, Cody Eckhoff — Hospitality Services Team

Josh Gumber — Human Resources Management

Lauren Hilley — Marketing Communications

Marlyn Arellano — Retail Services

MaKala Herndon, Tauren Farquharson — Advertising Promotion Written

Sabastian Hershiser, Jacob Jeffcoat, Joey Gates — Business Plan Written

DECA events show club members’ proficiency in real-world business scenarios, said adviser Krista Schenck.

“They did a great job, and we only had 15 to start with,” she said. “Our district is kind of shrinking, we only had Grand Junction and Durango up here.”

Of the 11 who qualified, only one, Lauren Hilley, has competed at the national level before, though Schenck expects many of them have a shot to go that far.

“We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen,” she said. “A lot of them have picked the same events as last year, so they’re really getting to know what to do.”

DECA’s adjacent program, FBLA — Future Business Leaders of America — will take priority for the group going forward in the school year, she added.

“They’re all working hard and fundraising their hearts out,” she said.