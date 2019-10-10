Moffat County DECA takes wins to start school year

Moffat County High School DECA team members display their awards from the Mountain Range Invitational. From left, Jacob Jeffcoat, Kayleah Crowley, Lauren Hilley, MaKala Herndon, Josh Gumber and Tauren Farquharson.

Courtesy Photo

It looks to be another big year for Moffat County High School business students.

MCHS recently competed in its first DECA —Distributive Education Clubs of America — event of the season, the Mountain Range Invitational.

With 10 students attending the event, the Bulldogs had six who placed in the top three of their respective categories

MaKala Herndon won the Accounting event, as did Jacob Jeffcoat in Business Management.

Taking the silver were Kayleah Crowley in Business Management and Josh Gumber in Human Resources, while Tauren Farquharson and Lauren Hilley earned third in Hotel and Lodging and Marketing Communications, respectively.

Moffat County High School DECA team members get to work.

Courtesy Photo

MCHS DECA chapter has 16 total members, as well as 18 in the FBLA group — Future Business Leaders of America — with more competitions coming up at the end of October.

Adviser Krista Schenck said the program’s high level of success is something she and students are hoping to repeat.

“We are really hoping to make it to nationals in both DECA and FBLA again this year,” she said.