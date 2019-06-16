Moffat County dads feel the love with Father’s Day Contest
The winners have been named for the Craig Press 2019 Dad & Me Photo Contest.
Taking the grand prize was Yancey Weber, whose photo with daughter Atley was titled “Best Branding Helper.”
Appropriately, the cattle-themed photo, which took 129 votes, won the grand prize of a barbecue gift basket provided by the Senior Social Center, as well as sunglasses from Eyecare Specialties.
The runner-up was Travis Wondra and daughter Brylynn — “Daddy’s Little Helper — with 102 votes to gain a $100 gift certificate from Bears Ears Landscapers.
The contest featured 76 entries with 1,226 votes.
For a full gallery of entrants, visit http://explorecontests.secondstreetapp.com/CDP-Dad-and-Me-2019/gallery/.
