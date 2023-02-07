Moffat County CSU Extension invites community to open house showcasing 4-H programs

Moffat County Open House Invitation 2023

Courtesy photo

The Moffat County Colorado State University Extension Office is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds for community members to come and learn what 4-H has to offer.

CSU Extension staff and leaders will be there to answer questions and help enroll youth into 4-H programs.

4-H has a project for any interest or hobby such as community service, public speaking, woodworking, fiber arts, leather craft, sewing, food preservation, baking, gardening and photography. For animals, 4-H offers not only large livestock and poultry projects, but also dog and cat projects.

Enrollment for youth ages 5 to 18 is open now and closes on March 31. For 4-H enrollment questions, call 970-824-9180.

Moffat County CSU Extension also has a sheep shearing school March 31 through April 2, which provides three days of hands-on instruction in sheep shearing and equipment maintenance.

Prior sheering experience is not needed, but registration is required and there is a $300 fee.

For more information or to inquire about getting your sheep shorn, contact Megan Stetson at megan.stetson@colostate.edu or 970-826-3402.