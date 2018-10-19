Moffat County cross country teams take 2nd at regional meet to speed along to state

— Both teams placed second overall to qualify for state.

Even after a week off from competition, Moffat County High School runners proved they could go the distance at the 3A Region 1 Meet Friday at Aspen Municipal Golf Course.

Bulldog teams each placed second in the group rankings to qualify for the 3A State Championships Oct. 27 in Colorado Springs.

MCHS boys faced their toughest competition from Gunnison, with the Cowboys continuing their streak as regional champions and Colton Stice again gaining the gold with teammate Alex Baca not far behind for the silver.

Hayden’s Wyatt Mortenson took bronze in a third-place finish for the Dogs with a time 17:10.6, improving on his No. 7 result from his freshman season at regionals. Fellow Hayden harrier Chris Carrouth was next for Moffat in 10th (18:08.2).

Keaton Knez was next (18:41.1, 22nd), then Coltyn Terry (18:42, 23rd) and Theo Corrello (18:49.2, 28th) to give the Bulldogs 86 points to Gunnison’s 50.

Kale Johnson (18:59.5, 32nd), Logan Hafey (19:39.5, 45th), AJ Barber (20:34.6, 64th) and Wilson Eike (21:06.8, 73rd) rounded out the results among a field of 112 boys.

Recommended Stories For You

Though the Cowboys won both individually and as a squad, Moffat County’s splits between their first and fifth runners were stronger at 1:38.

While Hayden senior Makenna Knez has led the Lady Bulldogs in most of their races this year, it was MCHS freshman Halle Hamilton who crossed the line first for the team, placing sixth at 20:38.8 with Knez next in seventh at 20:40.1 and Kelsey McDiffett eighth, 20:44.5.

Liberty Hippely took 12th at 21:14.6 and Lydia Berkoff 20th at 21:44.6 to add to the Lady Dogs’ point tally, joined by Allison Villard (22:04, 25), Emma Jones (22:04.1, 26), Alayna Behrman (23:34.3, 47) and Bree Meats (23:37.1, 48) among 102 girls.

Basalt’s Sierra Bower won the girls race, with Pagosa Springs taking the spot as the top team, 10 points ahead of Moffat County girls’ score of 53. The Pirates’ splits among their top five runners was 58 seconds, while the Bulldogs posted a 1:05 in a season where finishes have been close again and again.

After winning the MCHS Invite at the end of September and gaining personal records for nearly every runner at Oct. 5’s Delta Pantherfest, Bulldogs had an unexpected break for what was supposed to be their final race going into regionals when Oct. 11’s Rifle Invite was canceled due to severe wet conditions on Rifle Creek Golf Course.

Nevertheless, coach Todd Trapp said athletes used the hiatus to get focused for the big time.

“It was good to take a week off from competition to get ready for regionals,” Trapp said. “This was a big accomplishment for both teams, and we are very excited for state.”