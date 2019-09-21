Moffat County cross country sees shifts heading into home meet

Moffat County High School's Bree Meats and Alayna Behrman push on during the 2018 Moffat County Invite. Cross country runners will host the home event Sept. 28.

File Photo

After a month of races on the road, Moffat County High School cross country athletes have their sights set on a finish line at home.

MCHS teams took fifth Friday during the Anna Banana Memorial Wildcat Invitational hosted by Fruita Monument High School.

The lineup of Bulldog runners shifted again in their latest 5K as Wyatt Mortenson was back in the rotation despite a chronic injury that’s kept him off his feet more than once this fall.

Moffat County High School cross country Anna Banana Invitational results Varsity Boys Coltyn Terry — 17:55.1; 13 Wyatt Mortenson — 17:56.8; 14 Keaton Knez — 18:24.6; 21 Kale Johnson — 19:30.7; 39 Noah Mortenson — 20:04.2; 51 Wilson Eike — 21:00.2; 61 Alex Nichols — 22:20.4; 70 — The team finished fifth overall. JV Boys Ian Trevenen — 19:54.2; 14 Kadin Hume — 22:09.2; 47 Garrett Mercer — 23:21.4; 57 Chase Serio — 24:20.2; 66 Zach Craig — 25:38.4; 71 — The team finished eighth overall. Varsity Girls Halle Hamilton — 21:25.2; 23 Alayna Behrman — 21:50.4; 26 Emma Jones — 22:03.7; 29 Emaleigh Papierski — 22:33.9; 33 Stephenie Swindler — 22:53.5; 36 Bree Meats — 24:02.9; 49 — The team finished fifth overall. JV Girls Mackenzi Telford — 26:21.9; 39 Mary Willems — 27:19.3; 48 Samantha Bade — 28:37.4; 57

Coltyn Terry took the Dogs’ best time for the day at Fruita’s Snooks Bottom Park, placing 13th with a 17:55.1, closely followed by Mortenson in 14th (17:56.8).

Keaton Knez took 21st (18:24.6), Kale Johnson next at 39th (19:30.7) and Noah Mortenson 51st (20:04.2) for the point count, with Wilson Eike and Alex Nichols 61st and 70th, respectively, in the varsity race.

In the JV rankings, Ian Trevenen, Kadin Hume and Garrett Mercer each had their best times (19:54.2, 22:09.2, 23:21.4) to place 14th, 47th and 57th, followed by Chase Serio and Zach Craig for the group to place eighth.

With Kelsey McDiffett unable to attend the meet, Halle Hamilton and Alayna Behrman battled it out for the top spot among varsity girls with Hamilton 23rd (21:25.2) and Behrman 26th (21:50.4).

The course was by no means a favorite, Hamilton said.

“It was like running in a desert, and it was really windy,” she said.

Emma Jones took 29th (22:03.7), Emaleigh Papierski 33rd (22:33.9), Stephenie Swindler 36th (22:53.5) and Bree Meats 49th (24:02.9) in the varsity race.

Moffat County didn’t have enough runners in the girls JV event, though Mackenzi Telford placed 39th (26:21.9), Mary Willems took a personal best 27:19.3 for 48th and Samantha Bade finished 57th at 28:37.4.

MCHS and Craig Middle School cross country will compete in the Moffat County Invitational Saturday, Sept. 28 at Loudy-Simpson Park, a day which will also include the Bulldog Citizen Race Fundraiser.

Hamilton said she’s looking forward to the coming weeks as runners keep building their momentum.

“Our team’s really coming on strong even though we have some tough competition from teams like Basalt and Aspen, but we’ll get there,” she said.