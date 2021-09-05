Moffat County cross country runners stick close during Stampede

From left, Halle Hamilton, Bree Meats and Emma Jones pose for a photo after a Moffat County High School cross-country meet.

Courtesy Halle Hamilton

In their latest race, Moffat County High School cross-country runners got their look at the locale where they’ll hopefully be back at the end of the season.

MCHS boys hit the trail Friday at Colorado Springs’ Norris Penrose Event Center for the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, otherwise known as the pre-state meet, given the site’s perennial hosting duties for the state championships in October.

Many of the teams’ athletes are more than familiar with Norris Penrose, and seniors Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones and Bree Meats were undaunted, finishing 12th, 13th, and 19th, respectively, in the 3A girls race.

Hamilton and Jones finished within a heartbeat of each other, with times of 23:03.5 and 23:03.7, and Meats was less than one minute behind them at 23:48.9. Sophomores Brook Wheeler and Joslyn Bacon placed 31st and 38th in the field of 62 competitors, in which the Lady Bulldogs took third among eight 3A schools.

After Alamosa — who won the event with all five scoring runners placing in the top 10 — Moffat County girls had the next best split time, with only 3:19 separating their first and last finisher.

Taking fifth as a squad, MoCo boys also had a respectable split of 3:21, led by junior Ian Trevenen at 19:21 to place 15th. Sophomore Owen Gifford crossed the finish line promptly afterward at 19:23.1 in 16th.

Hayden senior Kale Johnson came in 21st at 19:45.1, with junior Boden Reidhead 33rd at 20:17.1, while junior Forrest Siminoe and senior Alex Nichols ranked 63 and 64 among a field of 76.

MCHS will have another race coming up on a course they will see again later in the season. Sept. 10 is the Coal Ridge Invitational, with the New Castle site also serving as the regional meet in October.

Moffat County High School cross country results at Cheyenne Mountain Stampede

Boys

Runner Time; Place

Ian Trevenen 19:21; 15

Owen Gifford 19:23.1; 16

Kale Johnson 19:45.1; 21

Boden Reidhead 20:17.1; 33

Forrest Siminoe 22:42.1; 63

Alex Nichols 22:53; 64

—MCHS boys placed fifth among nine teams.

Girls

Halle Hamilton 23:03.3; 12

Emma Jones 23:03.5; 13

Bree Meats 23:48.9; 19

Brook Wheeler 25:34.8; 31

Joslyn Bacon 26:22.7; 38

—MCHS girls placed third among eight teams.