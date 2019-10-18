Moffat County cross country ranks highly at regionals to step their way to state

The Moffat County High School boys cross country team go over their strategy for the MCHS Invite.

Andy Bockelman

The crisp autumn conditions Moffat County High School distance runners have come to expect were a little more intense Friday as the Bulldog cross country teams hit the regional course.

MCHS will be back at the state championships in the coming week after both boys and girls groups placed third at the 3A Region 1 Meet in El Jebel.

A cool, slightly wet morning greeted harriers at Crown Mountain Park, as Bulldogs readied to make their mark on a course wholly new to them.

Wyatt Mortenson was 30 seconds faster than his time at last season’s regional event in Aspen, taking the bronze individually for the second consecutive year, finishing at 16:40.7 behind Gunnison’s Alex Baca in first and Bayfield’s Elco Garcia in second, the Cowboys and Wolverines the top two boys teams, respectively.

At 11th and 12th, Coltyn Terry and Keaton Knez were each more than a full minute faster than at 2018 regionals, clocking in at 17:34.6 and 17:40.3.

Kale Johnson ran 18:10.4 to place 15th, while Ian Trevenen took 29th at 19:03.4 to give the MoCo guys a tally of 70.

Noah Mortenson placed 40th, Alex Nichols 54th, Wilson Eike 61st and Garrett Mercer 73rd.

With a group score of 85, MCHS girls also were in the top three schools, behind hosting Basalt and Aspen, with the Longhorns’ Sierra Bower winning the day to defend her regional title, followed by the Skiers’ Kylie Kenny.

Kelsey McDiffett’s 20:07.4 gave her seventh place as she improved upon the 20:44.5 she ran at last year’s regional event.

Halle Hamilton followed at 16th (20:46.1), while Stephenie Swindler cut significant time from a week earlier, hitting a personal best 21:05.7 for 19th.

Emma Jones was hot on her teammate’s heels for 21:09.9 to round out the race’s top 20, and Alayna Behrman’s 21:23.3 earned her 23rd for the Bulldogs’ point count.

Emaleigh Papierski ranked 29th, Bree Meats 38th, Mackenzi Telford 51st, and Tiana Nichols 68th.

Bulldog teams will next run at the 3A CHSAA State Championships Oct. 26 at Colorado Springs’ Norris Penrose Event Center.