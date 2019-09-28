Moffat County cross country keeps the pace as Bulldog boys conquer home meet

Moffat County High School boys take off from the starting line in the Moffat County Invitational.

Andy Bockelman

As they continue to stay the course this season, Moffat County High School cross country athletes beat a familiar path Saturday.

MCHS boys took top honors during the Moffat County Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park, winning both individually and as a group for the second straight year.

Wyatt Mortenson repeated as the fastest runner on the course, with first place overall in the boys race, closely followed by teammates Coltyn Terry and Keaton Knez in second and third to easily secure the Dogs’ team victory, combined with Noah Mortenson and Kale Johnson in sixth and seventh.

MCHS girls faced steep competition with Aspen in attendance, as the Skiers won the overall standings complete with the first three finishers Kylie Kenny, Kendall Clark and Elsie Weiss.

Even so, Bulldog runners filled out much of the top 10 as Halle Hamilton led with sixth, Kelsey McDiffett seventh, Emaleigh Papierski eighth and Alayna Behrman ninth, with Emma Jones to complete the point count.

With a big bunch of runners in their final race of the fall, CMS cross country finished strong to claim second place in combined team scores, with Owen Gifford the quickest among CMS boys in third, Megan Neton leading girls in eighth.

Moffat County High School, Craig Middle School cross country — MCHS Invite results MCHS Boys Wyatt Mortenson — 17:09.46; 1 Coltyn Terry — 18:18.13; 2 Keaton Knez — 18:38.78; 3 Noah Mortenson — 19:32.49; 6 Kale Johnson — 19:46.48; 7 Ian Trevenen — 20:47.82; 12 Wilson Eike — 20:57.75; 15 Alex Nichols — 21:20.79; 18 Kadin Hume — 22:32.21; 24 Garrett Mercer — 23:14.25; 29 Chase Serio — 25:45.87; 34 Zach Craig — 28:02.37; 37 — The team finished first overall. MCHS Girls Halle Hamilton — 21:42.05; 6 Kelsey McDiffett — 21:59.52; 7 Emaleigh Papierski — 22:05.09; 8 Alayna Behrman — 22:05.13; 9 Emma Jones — 22:34.76; 15 Stephenie Swindler — 24:34.48; 22 Bree Meats — 24:29.6; 23 Mackenzi Telford — 26:25.98; 30 Samantha Bade — 28:44.16; 37 — The team finished second overall. CMS Boys Owen Gifford — 14:40.18; 3 Hudson Jones — 15:40.5; 9 Logan Silva — 15:48.82; 10 Brodie Wooden — 15:51.11; 11 Carson Laehr — 15:53.79; 13 Noah Beason — 16:09; 17 Patrick Neton — 16:37.62; 19 Logan Reidhead — 16:53.2; 24 Santiago Quezada — 18:31.82; 41 Karson Fedinec — 18:34.01; 42 Wyatt Tucker — 18:59.99; 43 Travis LeFevre — 19:14.42; 45 Milo Gifford — 19:45.12; 53 CMS Girls Megan Neton — 17:18.25; 8 Isabella Vanzo — 17:50.81; 9 Ariana Buchanan — 17:57.25; 10 Joslyn Bacon — 18:17.11; 12 Sofia Vanzo — 16:33.7; 21 Alyssa LeWarne — 18:36.01; 15 Hannah Kilpatrick — 18:36.82; 17 Brook Wheeler — 18:54.59; 20 Alexis Noland — 19:19.67; 28 Lindsey Brown — 19:25.67; 29 Nashaly Medina — 21:59.9; 37 Avrial Hankins — 22:01.9; 38 Joslyn Price — 22:01.95; 39 Nancy Nunez-Verdugo — 22:03.93; 40 Jazlin Quezada — 27:52.57; 54 — The combined CMS team placed second overall.

Craig Press will have a larger story.