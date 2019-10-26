Moffat County cross country finishes strong at state

Moffat County High School cross country runners and coaches gather outside the school Friday before heading to the 3A CHSAA State Championships. MCHS girls took 11th as a team, boys 13th.

Courtesy Photo

That’s a wrap for the fall running season as the Moffat County High School cross country teams ended their season at the top tier.

Bulldog runners hit the trail Saturday at the 3A CHSAA State Championships at Colorado Springs’ Norris Penrose Event Center amid the pack of the best high school harriers in Colorado, with MoCo girls earning 11th of 20 teams and boys 13th.

Moffat County High School cross country runner Wyatt Mortenson sprints to the finish during the 3A CHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

For the second consecutive year, Wyatt Mortenson led the boys team in time and placing at state, clocking in at 17:32.2, ranking 20th amid the field of 156.

While injuries earlier this year kept Mortenson from the top 10 finish that he achieved last year — placing ninth in 2018 — his teammates saw big jumps in their state results.

Moffat County junior Coltyn Terry finishes strong during the 3A CHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

After being the 100th runner to cross the line last year, Coltyn Terry finished 41st at 18:00.2, while Keaton Knez improved from 71 last year to 51st Saturday at 18:10.

In their first time running at state, Kale Johnson placed 131, Ian Trevenen 138, Noah Mortenson 139 and Wilson Eike 154.

Moffat County cross country runner Kelsey McDiffett keeps a strong pace through the opening mile during the 3A CHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

After finishing third as a group a week earlier at the 3A Region 1 Meet, the Bulldog boys were behind eighth-place Bayfield but nonetheless had better team results than perennial regional rivals Gunnison, with the Cowboys 15th.

Moffat County HIgh School cross country runners Alayna Behrman, Emaleigh Papierski, and Stephenie Swindler pace themselves during the 3A CHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Bulldogs’ female runners also took third at regionals, with Western Slope girls coming to state with determination, as Basalt’s Sierra Bower easily took the individual championship, leading the Longhorns to third as a team, with Aspen taking fifth.

Moffat County High School cross country results from 3A CHSAA State Championships Boys Wyatt Mortenson — 17:32.2; 20 Coltyn Terry — 18:00.2; 41 Keaton Knez — 18:10; 51 Kale Johnson — 20:10.7; 131 Ian Trevenen — 20:37.5; 138 Noah Mortenson — 20:39.9; 139 Wilson Eike — 22:03.4; 154 — The team placed 13th overall. Girls Kelsey McDiffett — 21:00.3; 36 Halle Hamilton — 21:45.4; 64 Emma Jones — 21:55.8; 72 Emaleigh Papierski — 22:05; 78 Stephenie Swindler — 22:36.7; 93 Alayna Behrman — 22:41.3; 94 Bree Meats — 23:56.3; 129 — The team placed 11th overall.

Kelsey McDiffett whittled down her finish from 51st in 2018 to 36th at 21:00.3, while Halle Hamilton followed in 64th at 21:45.4.

After being the last of the team to finish last year, Emma Jones took 72nd at 21:55.8, with Emaleigh Papierski 78th at 22:05 in her first state XC race since 2017.

First-time state runners Stephenie Swindler, Alayna Behrman and Bree Meats took 93rd, 94th and 129th, respectively.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.