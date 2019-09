Moffat County, Craig Middle School teams facing Steamboat: Bulldog Sports — Week of Sept. 11, 2019

Craig Middle School is en route to a touchdown during a 2018 game against Steamboat Springs. CMS football and volleyball host the Sailors in the coming week while Moffat County High School travels to meet their regional rivals Friday.

File Photo

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at Cedaredge Golf Club

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada

3 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

4 p.m. Craig Middle School volleyball vs. Meeker at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School cross country at Steamboat Springs Invitational

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

7 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Palisade in Grand Junction

Friday

4 p.m. Craig Middle School football at Meeker

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Steamboat Springs

Saturday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Grand Junction

8:30 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country at Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum

10 a.m. CNCC Spartan Scramble at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

10 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball vs. Meeker and Rangely in Rangely

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah

Noon Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah

2 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Grand Junction

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at Vail Golf Club

4 p.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Steamboat Springs at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

4 p.m. Craig Middle School volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Central High School in Grand Junction

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane