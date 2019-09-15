Moffat County, Craig Middle School cross country take on Eagle Valley Invite

Moffat County High School cross country runners Alex Nichols and Wilson Eike compete in the Eagle Valley Invitational.

Courtesy Photo

With a different layout and lineup, Moffat County High School’s latest race saw some shakeups in results as the Bulldog cross country season progresses.

MCHS teams each placed eighth overall during Saturday’s Eagle Valley Invitational at Gypsum Creek Golf Course.

A week after running and winning the Liberty Bell Invite, Wyatt Mortenson sat out the 5K event, with Keaton Knez leading the boys team in 17th place among the field of 231 harriers, finishing at 17:49.6.

In 19th was Coltyn Terry (17:53.1), Noah Mortenson 50th (19:03), Kale Johnson 58th (19:14.5) and Wilson Eike 99th to give the Dogs their group placement among 16 full teams.

The Moffat County High School girls cross country begins the Eagle Valley Invitational.

Courtesy Photo

With 195 in the varsity girls race, Kelsey McDiffett took 28th (21:19.9) to lead for the third straight race, while Halle Hamilton was back in the running and Alayna Behrman was out, with Hamilton 34th at 21:37.3.

Moffat County High School, Craig Middle School cross country Eagle Valley Invitational results MCHS Boys Keaton Knez — 17:49.6; 17 Coltyn Terry — 17:53.1; 19 Noah Mortenson — 19:03; 50 Kale Johnson — 19:14.5; 58 Wilson Eike — 20:31.6; 99 Alex Nichols — 21:04.6; 118 Kadin Hume — 22:10.6; 148 Ian Trevenen — 22:56.1; 161 Garrett Mercer — 23:25.6; 174 Chase Serio — 23:50; 185 Zach Craig — 26:36.3; 215 — The team finished eighth overall. MCHS Girls Kelsey McDiffett — 21:19.9; 28 Halle Hamilton — 21:37.3; 34 Emaleigh Papierski — 21:53.7; 37 Emma Jones — 22:18.2; 46 Bree Meats — 24:43.2; 103 Mackenzi Telford — 26:01.3; 130 Mary Willems — 29:19.6; 166 — The team finished eighth overall. CMS Boys Owen Gifford — 13:28.7; 5 Grady Wooden — 14:19.5; 13 Hudson Jones — 14:44.4; 17 Brodie Wooden — 15:06; 27 Logan Silva — 15:09.7; 29 Patrick Neton — 15:38.5; 39 Logan Reidhead — 15:41.7; 41 Noah Beason — 15:44.9; 42 Talus Folks — 16:22.2; 54 Karson Fedinec — 17:05.4; 67 Wyatt Tucker — 17:26.8; 75 Milo Gifford — 17:29; 76 Travis LeFevre — 17:58.3; 86 Santiago Quezada — 19:18.3; 95 — The team placed third overall. CMS Girls Isabella Vanzo — 16:12.9; 17 Ariana Buchanan — 16:24.3; 19 Sofia Vanzo — 16:33.7; 21 Brook Wheeler — 17:42.8; 38 Hannah Kilpatrick — 17:49.8; 41 Alyssa LeWarne — 18:17; 48 Alexis Noland — 18:27.9; 51 Joslyn Bacon — 18:28; 52 Lindsey Brown — 18:32.8; 54 Avrial Hankins — 19:25.4; 62 Joslyn Price — 21:45.4; 73 Nancy Nunez-Verdugo — 22:25.3; 75 — The team finished fourth overall.

Stephenie Swindler also did not compete, with Emaleigh Papierski 37th (21:53.7), Emma Jones 46th (22:18.2) and Bree Meats 103rd (24:43.2) for the points.

The Eagle Valley Invite was the first event this fall with both MCHS and Craig Middle School cross country running together.

CMS boys took third of 12 in the team rankings for the two-mile junior high race, led by Owen Gifford (13:28.7, 5th place), Grady Wooden (14:19.5, 13th), Hudson Jones (14:44.4, 17th), Brodie Wooden (15:06, 27th) and Logan Silva (15:09.7, 29th).

CMS girls were fourth of seven teams with points by Isabella Vanzo (16:12.9, 17th), Ariana Buchanan (16:24.3, 19th), Sofia Vanzo (16:33.7, 21st), Brook Wheeler (17:42.8, 38th) and Hannah Kilpatrick (17:49.8, 41st).

The middle school teams stayed close together on the course, with girls taking the best split among their competition at 1:36, with boys getting the second-best at 1:41.

MCHS will next run Fruita Monument’s Anna Banana Invite Sept. 20, while the same day sees CMS runners at Rawlins, Wyoming.