Moffat County & Craig Clean-up Days takes on a new look in 2021

Much like last year, Moffat County & Craig’s 2021 Clean-up Days will take on a different look entirely.

This year, the city of Craig and Moffat County will transition to a voucher system this year for clean-up days, enabling each household one free trip to the landfill during the month of May.

In previous years, the city of Craig and Moffat County held a two-day clean-up event where waste receptacles in a number of locations in Craig, and the Moffat County Landfill would accept trash from city residents for free. Last year though, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the clean-up event was a one-day drop-and-go style event.

Now, Clean-up Days will stretch through the month of May with the voucher system.

City of Craig vouchers will be mailed to all city residents by May 1, according to City Assistant Melanie Kilpatrick. However, those residents living outside of city limits in Moffat County will need to pick up a voucher from the commissioners’ office any time during the month of May.

To participate in the month-long cleanup, vouchers must be presented upon arrival to the landfill. All loose trash must be securely bagged, and tires, mattresses and box springs are all half price with a voucher.

Aside from the month-long event at the landfill, the city will hold a one-day drop-off for fridges, tires and batteries at the north end of City Park on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reduced tire disposal fees will apply, the city said.

Prior to the one-day drop-off at City Park, the city and count will hold a volunteer cemetery clean-up afternoon at Craig Cemetery Friday, May 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, a rake, and other volunteers to help make a difference in the community. Electric weed trimmers are allowed, but eye protection must be worn.

