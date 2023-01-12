Moffat County Courthouse nears completion

The new Moffat County Courthouse is nearing completion, and county officials plan to discuss a move-in date soon.

Roy Tipton, development service director for Moffat County, updated county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, about the progress at the new courthouse.

Tipton reported Tuesday that the courthouse construction at the former Kmart building on U.S. Highway 40 is 93% complete, and the projected end of the construction contract is Feb. 25.

Right now, mechanical, electrical and trim work on the new courthouse is still in progress. The entry area concrete is expected to be poured this week, which will be a milestone for the project because, at that point, the exterior siding can be installed.

About 95% of the furnishings and fixtures have been installed on the county’s side of the courthouse, and carpet has been installed across 85% of the building.

Tipton said contractors are finishing up the last major construction pieces of the building. Many of the county offices are coming to final stages of completion as well, including two courtrooms and the county commissioners’ meetings chambers.

Total expenses through December were at $19.1 million, with $2.5 million left to pay out on contracts. Tipton said the county is getting ready to submit some expenses for a congressionally directed spending award for reimbursement.

Pretty much all of the construction will wrap up by the end of this month, but there are some issues with getting network equipment. Once the network equipment is resolved, county officials expect to discuss a move-in date.