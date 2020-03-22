Moffat County Courthouse latest to be closed to the public amid COVID-19 concerns

Moffat County Courthouse, pictured here in 2015, is in need of some major remodeling.



Just a few short days after Craig City Councilors voted to close City Hall to the public due to concerns of COVID-19, Moffat County Commissioners and the Moffat County Board of Health followed suit Sunday, adopting a resolution to close the county courthouse to the public, effective Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m.

According to a press release from the county health board, the board states it, “recognizes the escalating threat to residents and employees of Moffat County from the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and based on recommendations from the Moffat County Public Health Director and consistent with recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”), this public health order is enacted to protect health and safety in Moffat County.”

The order implements the closure of the courthouse to the public, sets up virtual meetings for the Board of Health and the County Commissioners, and puts into place a quarantine plan, should cases develop within the county.

Business with the County Clerk and Recorder’s office will be restricted as well. Those needing to submit paperwork to the office may drop it in the dropbox outside of the courthouse, or send it in by US mail.

County Commissioners are still working to set up a way for the public to be able to partake in their by-weekly meetings moving forward. The next Board of County Commissioners meeting is schedule for Tuesday, March 31.

Additionally, Moffat County Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele implemented a self-quarantine plan for those traveling outside of the county limits moving forward. The County Health Board adopted the travel guidance Scheele proposed.

As of Monday March 23, 2020 if you have traveled using public transit to include carpool, bus, train, or airplane to travel outside of the Northwest Colorado Region encompassing Moffat, Routt or Rio Blanco counties since Saturday March 14th, 2020, you are instructed to self-quarantine for minimum of 14 days upon your return to monitor for symptoms of exposure to COVID-19.

In addition, any future travel as of March 23, 2020 upon return from any travel outside the region, you are again instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Many people who are infected with the virus may not experience symptoms for up to 14 days. During this period, an infected person may infect others, thus stressing the importance of self-quarantine and symptom monitoring.

Please contact your direct supervisor or the Board of Health for questions regarding this statement. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or testing questions, please contact Olivia Scheele the Moffat County Public Health Nurse at 970-761-0234.

The order is in effect until midnight on April 17, and is subject to continuing review by the Moffat County Public Health Director, consistent with the Moffat County Medical Officer, and the CDPHE.

