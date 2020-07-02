Moffat County Court judge finalists selected

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission nominated three candidates for a Moffat County Court judgeship Thursday, according to a press release from the 14th Judicial District.

The opening was created by the retirement of the Hon. Sandra Gardner. The vacancy will occur on Aug. 1, 2020.

The 14th Judicial District announced that Ryan Hess and Brittany Schneider, both of Craig, and Mariah Poole of Steamboat Springs were selected in a video-conference meeting on July 1.

Hess is currently a City Councilman for the City of Craig and is a Deputy Sheriff assigned to the patrol division for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Schneider is the Deputy District Attorney for the 14th Judicial District in Moffat County.

Under the Colorado Constitution, Governor Polis has until July 17 to appoint one of the nominees as county court judge for Moffat County.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

