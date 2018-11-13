Moffat County couple suffers brain injuries after ranch accident

CRAIG — What should have been a routine process for feeding livestock turned tragic Thursday, Nov. 8, when a large hay bale fell, striking two Moffat County residents and causing brain injuries.

The bale weighed about 800 pounds. When it came down, it hit Diane Calim in the head, knocking her unconscious, and crushed her husband, Tom McCurdy, beneath it.

McCurdy, who was carrying a cellphone he normally left in the house, was able to call for help, said Diane's daughter, Jauneth Madsen, on Sunday.

Initially, they were rushed to The Memorial Hospital for treatment, then transferred to SCL St. Mary's in Grand Junction, where both were treated in the neurotrauma unit for blood on the brain.

Their brain injuries impacted their memories, making it difficult to know exactly how the hay bale came loose.

On Monday, they were both moved into a rehabilitation unit, and Madsen said that, by Tuesday, they were both doing well.

Recommended Stories For You

The retired couple is well-known in Moffat County. Diane worked for more than 20 years at Tri-State Generation and Transmission, and McCurdy was an electrician with his own business. In addition, both donated many hours of volunteer service and participated in multiple community events.

They are expected to remain under care through the week and perhaps longer.

"They are up for quick visits and short talks on the phone," Madsen said. "I think they'd really appreciate knowing people are supporting them through this."

For more information, call Madsen at 970-629-5948, or follow daily updates on her Facebook page at facebook.com/jauneth.calimmadsen.

"We ask for prayers and support and hope that they will be home as soon, as soon as it's safe for them to travel," Madsen said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.