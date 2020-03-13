Moffat County count of positive COVID-19 cases remains at zero

As the total of confirmed cases escalates across Colorado, Moffat County has yet to see a positive test for the health concern.

Moffat County Public Health reported Friday that there have been no presumptive positive COVID-19 cases for Moffat County, according to a Facebook post by the county.

A Friday evening post by Memorial Regional Health further confirmed this.

“Screening for this virus continues, but being screened, for COVID-19 or any other virus, does not mean a positive result,” the MRH post read.

The hospital’s post added that MRH will be adjusting patient visitor regulations to help curb any potential spread of the virus, including hours of noon to 7 p.m.; no visitors under the age of 12; and one visitor at a time per patient.

MRH will also not permit anyone showing signs of illness.

“These restrictions are intended to help keep our staff and patients safe and free from illness,” the MRH post read.