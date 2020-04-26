Moffat County Coroner identifies pilot who died in Thursday night plane crash
In a press release Sunday evening, the Moffat County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the pilot who died in Thursday night’s plane crash in the Powder Wash area of Moffat County.
Scott Dewayne Mendez, 40, was identified as the pilot in Thursday night’s crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the Powder Wash area off of Moffat County Road 4, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Mendez, from San Jose, CA., was piloting a small twin-engine Aerostar 601 propeller plane when it crashed into the ground. The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the crash around 3:20 a.m. Friday morning.
An autopsy is scheduled at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 27 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, according to the Moffat County Coroner’s Office.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
