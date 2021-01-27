Moffat County continues to see decline in active COVID-19 cases

The month of January has been a strong one for Moffat County, in terms of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, Moffat County has just 10 active cases and has recorded 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday, Jan. 18. The downward trend is encouraging for Moffat County.

In total, Moffat County has recorded 721 total cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak in March. Of the 721 cases, Moffat County has recorded 24 deaths, and has administered 9,498 tests.

As cases continue to trend downward in Moffat County, health workers from Memorial Regional Health, Public Health, Northwest Colorado Health and UCHealth continue to administer vaccines in the county to those interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine.

