Moffat County continues to see decline in active COVID-19 cases
Public Health is reporting just 18 new cases of the coronavirus since Jan. 18
The month of January has been a strong one for Moffat County, in terms of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, Moffat County has just 10 active cases and has recorded 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday, Jan. 18. The downward trend is encouraging for Moffat County.
In total, Moffat County has recorded 721 total cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak in March. Of the 721 cases, Moffat County has recorded 24 deaths, and has administered 9,498 tests.
As cases continue to trend downward in Moffat County, health workers from Memorial Regional Health, Public Health, Northwest Colorado Health and UCHealth continue to administer vaccines in the county to those interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Moffat County continues to see decline in active COVID-19 cases
The month of January has been a strong one for Moffat County, in terms of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.