Moffat County community baby shower slated for Craig March 9

Are you planning a family or expanding your family?

Connections 4 Kids and The Health Partnership Serving Northwest Colorado have teamed up to hold a community baby shower for planning, expectant, and new families to learn about the many resources available for pregnancy, birth, and infancy.

New and expecting families will be provided with information, connections to community resources, door prizes, refreshments, and a sibling corner while gathering with other new and expectant families.

The community baby shower will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Center of Craig.

“Please mark your calendars and join us as we work together to create memories and celebrate the children of our community!” wrote Trish Snyder is parent education coordinator for Connections 4 Kids. Trish Snyder about this, and other child-focused events, in a recent column published in the Craig Press.

For more information, donations, or to pre-register for door prizes contact Meg by calling 970-819-6960, email her at mmurphy@ncchealthpartnership.org or visit our website connections4kids.org.