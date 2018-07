Moffat County commissioners to work on filling in vacant positions

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners are expected to focus on county personnel during it’s next meeting, slated for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

Commissioners will hear requests from the county’s human resource department to hire new employees to fill the roles of finance specialist, housing authority assistant night manager and human services self sufficiency case manager. There will also be a discussions on a possible approval of the housing authority director’s salary offer.

Other issues the commission will work on include bids for asphalt, a liquor license for the VFW, a youth detention continuum subcontract and the 2017 audit report.