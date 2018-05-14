Moffat County commissioners to send letter challenging BLM decision on TransWest power line
May 14, 2018
CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will consider signing a letter to the Bureau of Land Management protesting the agency's decision to require mitigation in certain areas for impacts caused by the proposed TransWest Express power line.
In the letter to the state directors of the Colorado and Wyoming Bureau of Land Management offices, the county challenges the BLM's legal authority to require compensatory mitigation in areas designated as Land with Wilderness Characteristics.
The letter is in response to the BLM's record of decision under the National Environmental Policy Act regarding the TransWest Express Transmission Project. The proposed power line could transport 3,000-megawatts of wind energy generated in southwest Wyoming to the Las Vegas area to power markets in Nevada, California and Arizona.
The following items are also on the BOCC's agenda for its regular meeting, set for at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Moffat County Courthouse.
- Commissioners will consider an application to replace a member of the Moffat County Fair Board who stepped down.
- Commissioners will consider signing a letter of support to designate the Luttrell barn a historic site.
- The BOCC will consider a memo of understanding between the county and Colorado Northwestern Community College for the college's use of the soccer fields at Loudy-Simpson Park.
- The BOCC will review an entertainment contract for the Moffat County Fair.
- Commissioners will review a request to hire for six seasonal positions in the county Weed and Pest Department, including a supervisor for the mosquito and rodent programs and five weed and pest management technicians. The positions are all budgeted for in the annual budget.
- Commissioners will consider a mutual confidentiality agreement with Mammoth Networks, the firm contracted to work on the Moffat County Broadband Project. The Craig City Council signed a similar contract at its most recent regular meeting.
- The BOCC will sign resolutions for transfer and payment of payroll warrants and for the transfer of intergovernmental funds for May.
- The Moffat County Library, Road and Bridge Department, Department of Human Services and Finance Department will present updates and monthly reports.