Moffat County commissioners to send letter challenging BLM decision on TransWest power line

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will consider signing a letter to the Bureau of Land Management protesting the agency's decision to require mitigation in certain areas for impacts caused by the proposed TransWest Express power line.

In the letter to the state directors of the Colorado and Wyoming Bureau of Land Management offices, the county challenges the BLM's legal authority to require compensatory mitigation in areas designated as Land with Wilderness Characteristics.

The letter is in response to the BLM's record of decision under the National Environmental Policy Act regarding the TransWest Express Transmission Project. The proposed power line could transport 3,000-megawatts of wind energy generated in southwest Wyoming to the Las Vegas area to power markets in Nevada, California and Arizona.

The following items are also on the BOCC's agenda for its regular meeting, set for at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Moffat County Courthouse.