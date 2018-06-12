Moffat County commissioners to reduce meeting frequency

CRAIG — A resolution reducing the frequency of meetings from once a week to about twice per month was among the resolutions adopted by Moffat County Board of County Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday, June 12.

County Attorney Rebecca Tyree, who drafted the resolution, said state law stipulates smaller counties need meet only once per month, but added she felt twice-monthly meetings would allow the BOCC to manage pressing business.

"I think this will free you up to do more things in the county, and so it's in the public's best interest," Tyree said.

The resolution includes a list of dates and times for meetings and provides the commissioners with the flexibility to make changes.

"We can have special meetings, including the planning and zoning special meeting next week," Commissioner Ray Beck said.

Commissioners also ended a contract with George K. Baum & Company, which they had entered in late, January to receive advice about placing a tax or debt measure on the 2018 ballot.

"We engaged them," said Commissioner Frank Moe, "We've met the purpose and the intent. The contract was for up to $25,000, and $8,250 was spent."

Commissioners held one meeting with people of influence in the community — as identified by consultants — and plan to hold another Tueday, June 19.

Beck said commissioners feel they now have enough direction to move forward without additional consultation.

Commissioners also:

• Approved a lengthy consent agenda, final payment on a waterline project at the fairgrounds and the transfer of a 1994 ambulance from Maybell to the Artesia Fire Department, based in Dinosaur, Colorado.

• Waived the bid process for crack seal, a measure requested by Road and Bridge Director Dan Miller, allowing him to use a supplier the department has worked with since 2010.

• Held a public hearing prior to the unanimous approval of a liquor license for High Mountain Munchies, operating as Bar for the Course, at the Craig Golf Course Restaurant.

• Approved "budget neutral" hiring of a custodial position for Sunset Meadows while the current employee is on maternity leave.

ª Listened to a report by Amanda Arnold — former executive director of Moffat County United Way — about her departure and transition plans as the agency welcomes newly hired Executive Director Annette Norton.

• Received an update from delegates for the Area Council on Aging.

• Listened to a presentation by Mark Wertheimer and Lauren VandenHurk, of Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, about a new, locally based program employing high school students to work on conservation projects. Their first project is helping build trails on Cedar Mountain.

During public comment, Craig resident Ken Wergin expressed his concern about the proposed closing of the Visitor Center in Dinosaur. Wergin described his recent efforts to help beautify landscaping and requested the county consider further improvements ahead of a state inspection, expected next month.

"Anything we can do to make it look better would show that we care," Wergin said. "We need to fight to keep that funding to keep that open. It's our western portal to Colorado."

After the meeting, commissioners presented Moffat County Department of Human Services Director Dollie Rose with a C-Stat Award the commissioners had accepted on behalf of the department at a recent Colorado Counties Inc. meeting. The award is for Most Improved Overall Performance on County C-Stat Measures for the 2017 calendar year and is the second C-Stat award earned by the department for performance in 2017.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.