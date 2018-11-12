Moffat County commissioners to proclaim Veteran’s Appreciation Week

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to honor local veterans with a Veteran's Appreciation Week Proclamation when it meets in regular session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Suite 130 at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

The proclamation, in part, reads: "Now, therefore, let it be proclaimed that we, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners, by virtue of the authority vested in use by the people of Moffat County, do hereby proclaim Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, 2018, as Veteran's Appreciation Week, and that all citizens observe the same with appropriate ceremonies in honor of those who served to preserve the principles of justice, freedom, and democracy."

Commissioners are also expected to hear a presentation from the Elkhead Wranglers 4-H group about profits generated from a community service fundraiser for installation of fans in the Moffat County Fairgrounds Livestock Barn.

According to an email from Chris Rhyne, co-leader of the group, the club raised $1,000 selling pumpkins during Wyman's Fall Festival and proposes donating these funds to help with the purchase of the fans.

Commissioners will also approve the consent agenda, which includes the following items:

• Approval of minutes from the Oct. 30 commission meeting.

• Approval of a resolution to transfer payroll warrants.

• Approval of a resolution to tranfer intergovernmental funds for November.

• Approve voided warrants for November.

• Approve a resolution to pay warrants.

• Approve a resolution to amend Moffat County financial policies.

• Approve a corrections resolution.

• Approve a land use authorization form for Loudy-Simpson Park parking lot with Hatten Enterprises. The company proposes to use the parking lot for CDL driver skills testing.

• Approve 2019 operating plans for the Chaffee Foster Care Independence Program, a federally funded, county-administered statewide independent living program. The county's CFCIP services plan must be approved annually.

• Approve a renewal and associated adjustments pertaining to Colorado State Patrol's lease at the Public Safety Center.

Also on the BOCC's agenda for Tuesday:

• Commissioners will consider applications to the Moffat County Fair Board. The county has received applications from Karl Huntsman, Kelly W. Hepworth, Megan Kozey, Ian Duzik, and Bryanne Cossey.

• Commissioners will hear a monthly report from the Road & Bridge Department from Dan Miller, director. Miller's report will include updates on final settlements with Stripe A Lot, for a 2018 striping project, and with Kilgore Companies, LLC, Elam Construction, Inc., for a 2018 asphalt project.

• Commissioners will evaluate bids to purchase a 4X2, midsize SUV for the Department of Human Services. Bids include $29,157 for a Ford Explorer from Cook Ford; $28,280 for a Chevrolet Traverse from Cook Chevrolet; $32,495 for a Dodge Durango from Victory Motors; and $28,080 for a Ford Explorere from Larry H. Miller.

• Commissioners will consider and engineering services agreement with SGM for the Maybell Park RV Park project.

• Commissioners will consider an engineering services agreement with Riverwise Engineering for riverbank stabilization at Loudy-Simpson Park.

• Commissioners will hear an update from Annette Burrow, adult basic education director at Colorado Northwestern Community College, about programs offered at the college.

The BOCC's next meeting is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26.