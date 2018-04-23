Moffat County commissioners to issue proclamation on Day of Prayer

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to sign an official document proclaiming May 3, 2018, as Moffat County Day of Prayer, the same day as National Day of Prayer.

Following the BOCC meeting, commissioners will attend an intergovernmental agency meeting at 10 a.m.

Other items on the agenda for the BOCC's regular meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Moffat County Courthouse, include the following.

• The BOCC will sign a memo of understanding for the Department of Human Services Collaborative Management Memo of Understanding.

• The BOCC will hear reports from the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and County Finance Department.

• The BOCC will sign a hay lease at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Recommended Stories For You

• The BOCC will sign an annual memo of understanding between the Finance and Human Services Departments.

• The BOCC will consider resolutions to void April financial warrants and transfer payment warrants for the health and welfare fund.