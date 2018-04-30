Moffat County commissioners to hold public hearing on septic tank rules

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding regulations on septic systems within Moffat County during its regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, in the Moffat County Courthouse.

The regulations would create minimum standards for the construction process, use and alterations of on-site wastewater treatments systems with a capacity of more than 2,000 gallons per day.

Other items on the agenda include the following.

The BOCC will consider proclaiming the month of May Higher Education Month. The proposed resolution specifically states the BOCC's support of Colorado Northwest Community College.

The BOCC will consider a resolution urging operators of Unmanned Aeriel Vehicles, or drones, to comply with safety guidelines outlined by the Federal Aviation Administration during this weekend’s Sombrero Ranch Horse Drive.

The BOCC will consider a request to replace an employee who retired from the Housing Authority Food Service.

The BOCC will hear an update about the school district from Moffat County School District Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

The BOCC is expected to sign resolutions for transfer and payment of payroll warrants.

The BOCC is expected to sign contracts for two programs, a contract for adult education classes administered through the Department of Human Services and a contract for mental health services.