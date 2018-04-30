Moffat County commissioners to hold public hearing on septic tank rules
April 30, 2018
CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding regulations on septic systems within Moffat County during its regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, in the Moffat County Courthouse.
The regulations would create minimum standards for the construction process, use and alterations of on-site wastewater treatments systems with a capacity of more than 2,000 gallons per day.
Other items on the agenda include the following.
- The BOCC will consider proclaiming the month of May Higher Education Month. The proposed resolution specifically states the BOCC's support of Colorado Northwest Community College.
- The BOCC will consider a resolution urging operators of Unmanned Aeriel Vehicles, or drones, to comply with safety guidelines outlined by the Federal Aviation Administration during this weekend’s Sombrero Ranch Horse Drive.
- The BOCC will consider a request to replace an employee who retired from the Housing Authority Food Service.
- The BOCC will hear an update about the school district from Moffat County School District Superintendent Dave Ulrich.
- The BOCC is expected to sign resolutions for transfer and payment of payroll warrants.
- The BOCC is expected to sign contracts for two programs, a contract for adult education classes administered through the Department of Human Services and a contract for mental health services.