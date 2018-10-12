Moffat County commissioners to hold public hearing on draft 2019 budget

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, to receive public comments on the proposed 2019 county budget.

The hearing will convene in the Commissioners Boardroom at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way, immediately following a special meeting of the commissioners, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

As has been the case for the past several years, the proposed budget for 2019 includes significant cuts, as commissioners continue their attempts to balance the county's finances in the face of continuing revenue decline.

Two significant cuts included in the proposed budget are Moffat County Libraries, which will see a 77-percent reduction in funding from 2018 levels, and the Museum of Northwest Colorado, which has been completely defunded in the draft budget.

These deep cuts will leave both the libraries and the museum in significant financial difficulties, with both banking on passage of Ballot Issue 1A, which proposes a mill levy of 2.85 percent to fund both entities.

If approved by voters in November, Issue 1A would provide about $700,000 annually to fund library operations and about $400,000 annually to fund museum operations.

During the special meeting before the public hearing, commissioners are expected to adopt a lengthy consent agenda and hold a discussion — and possible resolution — regarding Amendment 74, which, if passed by voters in November, would change to the Colorado Constitution would require private property owners to be compensated when a law or regulation reduces the market value of their property.

Commissioners are also expected to hear a planning and zoning report from Roy Tipton, director of development services, who will talk about intergovernmental agreement changes to the operating agreement and authority for the Craig/Moffat Airport. The changes pertain to a date change for approval of the budget. Tipton will also present the airport master plan/airport layout for signatures.

The commissioners' agenda for Tuesday also includes the following items.