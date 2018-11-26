Moffat County commissioners to discuss termination of wellness center contract

CRAIG — During its Tuesday meeting, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to further discuss Memorial Regional Health's recent termination of a contract with the county to provide a health and wellness center for county employees.

On Sept. 10, MRH informed the county it would be terminating the contract effective Dec. 31.

Under the contract, which was established in 2013 as a strategy to lower insurance costs, Moffat County employees and their dependents have exclusively had the option to seek care at the employee-only health and wellness center.

MRH successfully bid to become the service provider in January 2018.

The contract termination left the county with options for providing employee health care, and the process of establishing a new provider, as well as the progress, is expected to be discussed Tuesday.

Also on the BOCC's agenda for Tuesday:

Commissioners will discuss a resolution to add Dec. 31 to the list of county-observed holidays in 2018.

Commissioners will consider a memorandum of understanding with the Moffat County School District for mowing work at the Maybell School.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to discuss a request for exemption from subdivision regulations filed by Rick Nielson and discuss owner notification of appropriate distances from adjacent properties with regard to the TransWest Transmission Line.

Commissioners will hear the September financial report from Finance Director Mindy Curtis.

Commissioners will consider a personnel request from the Department of Human Services for a self-sufficiency manager.

The BOCC meeting is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Moffat County Courthouse, Suite 130, 221 W. Victory Way.