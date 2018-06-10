Moffat County commissioners to discuss separation with George K. Baum & Company

CRAIG — Topping a lengthy agenda set for Tuesday, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is set to discuss a letter detailing a separation agreement between the county and Alan Matlosz, of George K. Baum & Company, which has been advising the county for the past six months.

The BOCC is set to convene at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 12, in the Commissioners Chambers at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

In late January, the BOCC approved a $25,000 contract with George K. Baum & Company to provide consulting services to advise the county about getting a tax or debt measure on the 2018 ballot.

In the letter of separation — dated June 6 and addressed to George K. Baum & Company, attention Alan Matlosz — commissioners wrote: "The Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County thanks you for your efforts in assisting Moffat County to determine and develop public policy following a decline in county sales tax revenues. At this point, it appears your services are no longer needed.

"This letter is our written notice that the Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County hereby terminates the Public Policy Services Engagement Agreement with George K. Baum & Company, in accordance with Paragraph 4 of that agreement."

Commissioners are also expected to discuss a proposed change to the meeting schedule, which, if approved, would see county commissioners move from the current weekly meeting schedule to a bi-weekly schedule. The relevenat resolution, noting that Colorado law requires county commissions to meet at least one day per month, expressed the BOCC's determination that "public interest does not require the board to meet every week," though that same interest does require more than one meeting per month.

"Now therefore let it be resolved that the regularly scheduled meeting dates of the Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County shall be every other week …"

Also on the BOCC agenda for Tuesday:

Approval of minutes from meetings held May 24 and 30.

A resolution for transfer of payment of warrants.

A resolution for payment of payroll warrants.

A memorandum of understanding between the BOCC and Colorado Northwestern Community College regarding the soccer field.

Discussion of a performance requirement incentive agreement between the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing.

A County Core Services mental health services contract with Lynae Ellgen.

A County Core Services life skills services contract with Diane Prather.

A County Core Services mental health services contract with Jacquelyn Adams

Hear the monthly treasurer reports from March and April.

Discuss a letter transferring unspent child care allocation funds.

Consider a county intergovernmental agreement concerning joint cooperation for child welfare, substance abuse and mental health core services.

Discuss a request for reimbursement regarding the Community Services Block Grant program.

Hear public comment, general discussion and BOCC reports.

Hear staff reports from Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod; Roy Tipton, of the Office of Development Services; Lynette Siedschlaw, of the human resources department; and Dan Miller, with the road and bridge department.

Hear presentations from Amanda Arnold; Lauren VandenHurk, with Rocky Mountain Youth Corps; and the Area Council on Aging.

See the full agenda and meeting packet on the county's website.