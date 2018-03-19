Moffat County commissioners to discuss resolution opposing wolf reintroduction

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to consider signing what would be the county’s second resolution on the books regarding gray wolves during its regular meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the Moffat County Courthouse.

The proposed resolution would support de-listing wolves in Colorado, which would remove federal Endangered Species Act protections for wolves in Colorado. As wolves are a listed endangered species, it is illegal to kill a wolf in areas where the animals are protected. Wolves have been de-listed in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and parts of Washington and Oregon.

In 2004, the BOCC passed a resolution opposing the reintroduction of gray wolves to Colorado.

The resolution would also give the BOCC's support to the recommendations made by the Colorado Wolf Management Working Group.

In 2004, the working group, made up of ranchers, wildlife biologists, county commissioners, hunters and wildlife advocates, recommended that migrating wolves be allowed to live without boundaries in the state. The group also recommended that wildlife managers mitigate negative impacts of wolves, such as depredation.

Also on the BOCC’s agenda for Tuesday:

• Transfer and payment of payroll warrants.

• Approval of a contract with Mountain States Electric for repairs and upgrades to stadium lights at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

• Hear monthly reports from the Road and Bridge and Finance Departments.

• Hear an update from the Office of Development Services about a swinging bridge.