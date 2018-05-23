Moffat County Commissioners to consider requests to hire 5 personnel
May 23, 2018
CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will consider requests to hire five personnel during its regular meeting, which was postponed to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24.
Four of the positions to be discussed are in the Grounds and Building Department and include two part-time technicians, who would maintain Maybell Park; a temporary technician, who would maintain facilities at Sherman Youth Camp and Freeman Reservoir; and a full-time maintenance tech, who would maintain grounds and buildings across the county. The commissioners will also hear a request to hire a full-time heavy equipment operator in the Road and Bridge Department.
The commissioners are also set to discuss an employee wellness program.
Other items on the commissioners’ agenda include the following.
- At 9 a.m., the BOCC will conduct a public hearing regarding a public liquor license for the beer garden at Loudy-Simpson Park during the Whittle the Wood Rendevous.
- Commissioners will hear an update about the Museum of Northwest Colorado.
- The commissioners will consider approving a lease agreement with the option to purchase for the Memorial Hospital for warehouse and office space.
- The BOCC will sign resolutions for transfer and payment of payroll warrants and a resolution to void warrants in May.
- The BOCC will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Colorado Department of Human Services regarding the Colorado Works and Childcare Assistance Programs, as well as a contract with an individual for behavioral and mental health services in the Colorado Works program.
- The BOCC will sign two contracts for games and entertainment at the Moffat County Fair.
- Commissioners will consider a letter of support for the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center Foundation.
- The BOCC will sign a contract with a sub-contractor supplied by Colowyo Coal Mine for noxious weed control in the Axial Basin.
- The BOCC will sign an agreement with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the Moffat County Public Health Agency.