Moffat County Commissioners to consider requests to hire 5 personnel

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will consider requests to hire five personnel during its regular meeting, which was postponed to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24.

Four of the positions to be discussed are in the Grounds and Building Department and include two part-time technicians, who would maintain Maybell Park; a temporary technician, who would maintain facilities at Sherman Youth Camp and Freeman Reservoir; and a full-time maintenance tech, who would maintain grounds and buildings across the county. The commissioners will also hear a request to hire a full-time heavy equipment operator in the Road and Bridge Department.

The commissioners are also set to discuss an employee wellness program.

Other items on the commissioners’ agenda include the following.