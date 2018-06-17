Moffat County commissioners to consider request to build evaporation pond

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, in Suite 101 at the Craig Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

The special meeting agenda includes a public hearing regarding a request by the Wexpro Company to construct and operate a non-commercial produced evaporation pond near the Powderwash Basin in Moffat County.

According to supplemental information provided to county commissioners, the evaporation pond will reduce and eliminate the need to truck water to a commercial disposal site. The proposed pond will not be covered or netted, and construction, to be completed in a single phase, is expected to begin Aug. 1.

The information further notes that applications for air emission permits have been to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Air Pollution Control Division.

The proposed site for the evaporation pond is not within a sensitive wildlife area, as defined by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

The commissioners' agenda for Tuesday also includes the following.

Recommended Stories For You

Review and approval of the consent agenda, which includes an emergency facilities and land use agreement with the Bureau of Land Management involving the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Consider two personnel requisitions from the Department of Human Services. The first requisition is to replace the executive director of the Moffat County Housing Authority. The second is to replace a finance specialist position.

To view the full agenda and meeting packet, visit colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/june19_docs.pdf.