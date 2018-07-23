Moffat County commissioners set to receive updtate on broadband initiative

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will receive an update on the county’s broadband initiative from Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Michelle Perry during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24 at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

Perry is expected to present commissioners with a letter of support for approval.

Commissioners will also receive department reports and discuss resolutions on alternative coal use and the Colorado Welcome Center at Dinosaur.