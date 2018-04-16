Moffat County commissioners set to award bids for trucks Tuesday

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to award bids for two pickup trucks, one for the Moffat County Fairgrounds and one for Facility Maintenance. The BOCC is also expected to award a bid for insecticide and herbicide supplies.

Other items on the agenda include the following:

Consider a resolution regarding the closure of a bridge over the Yampa River on Moffat County Road 19 north of Maybell.

Approval of the Local Marketing District’s annual Strategic Operating Plan.

Resolutions for payment and transfer of payroll warrants.

An agreement with Mind Springs Health for Mental Health Services at the Moffat County Jail.

Approval of documentation to be submitted to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs regarding a community services grant.

Approval in signing policy forms related to the Department of Human Services name change.

Approve a cooperating agreement for roads with the U.S. Forest Service.