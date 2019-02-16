Moffat County Commissioners planning pro rodeo’s return in Craig this summer

Some of pro rodeo’s baddest bulls and their roughest riders are coming back to Craig if commissioners give the go-ahead.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Moffat County's Board of County Commissioners plans to approve a contractor agreement that would bring a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women's Professional Cowboys Association rodeo event to the Moffat County Fairgrounds Aug. 8.

According to the contract in the county's Tuesday agenda, the county would pay $13,000 to the Triple V Rodeo Company, LLC for an all-inclusive event that will feature a "patriotic opening," bullfighters, a barrel man specialty act, music and more.

"Triple V. Rodeo Company, LLC will run the rodeo event in a safe manner and will supervise and manage everything to do with the rodeo at the Moffat County Fair on August 8, 2019 in accordance with PRCA/WPRA guidelines," the contract reads.

According to the county's Tuesday agenda, Moffat County will also provide several services during the rodeo, including "six men knowledgeable about the sport of rodeo to assist with chutes and arena help," two tons of hay, 10 bags of grain, six motel rooms for visiting announcer, musician, judges and contractors, two quality horses for Miss Rodeo America and Miss Rodeo Colorado, ambulance and EMT standbys, judges and sanction fees set by PRCA/WPRA.

Lastly, the county will provide $2,000 to help purse each event, including bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing for a total of $14,000.

BOCC also plans to approve a professional services agreement between the city of Craig, Moffat County and Armstrong Consultants, Inc. for the improvement of the Craig-Moffat County Airport.

According to the agreement, the project may include:

• Pavement maintenance on runways, taxiways and aprons

• Rehabilitation of runway 7/25 including its taxiways and aprons

• Replacement/installation of runway lighting and visual aids

• Relocation of an access road

• Non-FAA funded airport planning, engineering, environmental and miscellaneous airport consulting services as required

The agreement for airport services would be for a duration of five years and payments would be made to Armstrong Consultants based on Armstrong's submitted monthly statements for services completed.

Other BOCC business on Tuesday's Feb. 19 agenda include:

• Volunteer appointments to the airport and land use boards

• A public hearing regarding the vacation of a piece of Main Beam Road

• A public hearing on an application for a new minor subdivision

• Bid recommendations for magnesium chloride and cattle guards

• Bid recommendations for a BOCC fleet vehicle

• A presentation of nomination letter for Donald Broom to the Juvenile Services Planning Commission

• A proclamation for May 4 through May 11 to officially be Moffat County Tourism Week

