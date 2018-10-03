Moffat County commissioners oppose Proposition 112

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday, Oct. 2, to formally oppose Proposition 112, an oil and gas setback measure appearing on the November ballot.

Commissioner Ray Beck said Proposition 112 will harm Colorado’s energy sector, noting that Colorado already has some of the most stringent rules and regulations governing energy developers. Both Democrats and Republicans have announced their opposition to the proposition.

The proposition will require oil and gas wells to be at least 2,500 feet from any structures intended for human occupancy, as well as “vulnerable areas” defined by the initiative as “playgrounds, permanent sports fields, amphitheaters, public parks, public open space, public and community drinking water sources, irrigation canals, reservoirs, lakes, rivers, perennial or intermittent streams, and creeks, and any additional vulnerable areas designated by the state or a local government,” according to the sample November ballot.

After examining maps depicting how Proposition 112 would affect energy developers, Natural Resource Department Head Jeff Comstock said it would close off 90 percent of lands for development and shut down a major section of Colorado’s economy. The proposition is backed by Colorado Rising a grassroots group of Coloradans “who are dedicated to protecting our communities from the hazards of oil and gas development and fracking to public health and safety,” according to the group’s website.

“It is not a good ballot measure for Colorado,” Commissioner Don Cook said. “It is devastating to Colorado.”

The Craig City Council adopted a similar resolution in opposition to Proposition 112 in late September.

Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose Proposition 112.

In other business, commissioners:

• Appointed Tammie Thompson Booker to the Local Marketing District board, Joe Huffaker to the Maybell Fire Department advisory board, and Linnie Gillam to the Employee Health Insurance and Retirement board.

• Approved final payment of $35,000 to Mueller Construction for the Swinging Bridge at Brown’s Park project for $35,000. The project to refurbish the historic bridge was four years in the making, Beck said, and wouldn’t have been possible without the help of 12 partners who joined to help fund the project.

• Approved a proclamation to declare October Domestic Violence Awareness month. The proclamation was written by Open Hearts Advocates, a domestic violence support organization.

• Received an update from the Department of Human Services. Department head Dollie Rose said the department will continue to help county residents in need. She noted the department assisted some nine children who were in need of foster care during the summer.

• Approved a request from the Human Resources Department to look for a full-time social caseworker, a part-time housing food services assistance, and a staff assistant. All positions are budgeted, department head Lynnette Siedschlaw said.

• Received an update from the CSU Extension Office. Extension Agent Jessica Counts said the week of Oct. 8 through 12 is National 4-H week.