Moffat County commissioners look to fill open county positions

CRAIG — During its regular meeting Tuesday, July 10, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners approved a request from the Human Resources Department to post four open county positions.

The four positions include two full-time finance specialists for the financial department, a full-time self sufficiency case manager for the human services department and a part-time assistant night manager for the housing authority.

Human Resources Department head Lynnette Siedschlaw said the salary for the self sufficiency case manager will be reimbursed by the state up to 80 percent. The two financial specialist positions are responsible for payroll, tax reporting, balancing accounts and supporting other staff in the department. The assistant night manager will help the manager ensure the needs of residents at the senior housing center are met.

The Human Resources Department is also in the middle of negotiations with a candidate for housing authority director, Siedschlaw said. The candidate would like an additional $1,453 to the offered salary. Commissioner Ray Beck said he feels the candidate is very qualified, adding his belief that the department is moving in the right direction with the candidate.

Beck also addressed the multiple wildfire situations the county and the state are facing. He said the commission has been receiving regular updates from Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, adding that the sheriff is working toward filing claims to the emergency fire fund to help mitigate the cost of the fires. Beck said he hopes the county will receive relief from the state.

“I want to applaud our first responders,” Beck said, “… for their help trying to protect our natural resources. We gotta keep praying for some rain soon.”

In other business, commissioners:

• Appointed Carol Haskins to the Moffat County Library Board.

• Approved a bid from Kilgore Companies for $760,000 about four and a half miles of asphalt work. The other bid was from Oldcastle SW Group for $896,745.

• Approved granting a public liquor license to the Craig Veterans of Foreign Wars for its Balloon Fest beer garden Aug. 4 at Loudy-Simpson Park.