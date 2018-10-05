Moffat County commissioners lift fire restrictions following rainfall

CRAIG — During a special meeting Friday, Oct. 5, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county.

Stage 1 fire restrictions were enacted June 28 and have been in effect since. On Friday, however, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume told commissioners that, due to significant changes in weather patterns and precipitation received in Northwest Colorado this week, fire danger has diminished, making conditions appropriate to lift the countywide fire restrictions.

The city of Craig had enacted an ordinance earlier this year to adopt any fire restrictions the county adopts.

The Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service are also lifting Stage 1 fire restrictions, Hume added, as are Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

Noting the severity of the recent hot, dry conditions, Commissioner Ray Beck asked Hume if he knew how many acres had been burned this summer in the county.

Hume said the BLM estimated in late September that a total of 60,000 to 68,000 acres have burned in the northwestern region.

Recommended Stories For You

“This has been a record year in total acres burned and severity,” Hume said.

Commissioners thanked Hume and all first responders for their firefighting efforts.