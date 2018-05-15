Moffat County commissioners formally support historic designation for Luttrell Barn

CRAIG — The Luttrell Barn Cultural Center Foundation is seeking a historic designation for the old Luttrell Barn.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners signed a letter of support for the designation to the Community Foundation of Northwest Colorado.

During the meeting, the BOCC praised the foundation's efforts to save and remodel the barn.

"It's been great for you guys, great for us and great for the community," Commissioner Ray Beck said.

Commissioners also took the following actions Tuesday.

• Signed a letter to the Bureau of Land Management protesting the agency’s decision to require mitigation in certain areas for impacts caused by the proposed TransWest Express power line.

Recommended Stories For You

• Appointed Mark Anderson to the Moffat County Fair Board following the resignation of a board member.

• Signed a contract for entertainment at the Moffat County Fair.

• Approved two personnel requisition requests in the county Weed and Pest Department, including a supervisor for the mosquito and rodent programs and five temporary weed and pest management technicians. The positions are all included in the annual budget.

• Signed a mutual confidentiality agreement with Mammoth Networks, the firm contracted to work on the Moffat County Broadband Project. The Craig City Council signed a similar contract at its most recent meeting last week.

• Signed resolutions for transfer and payment of payroll warrants and for the transfer of intergovernmental funds for May.

• Heard updates and monthly reports from the Moffat County Library, the Road and Bridge Department, the Department of Human Services and the Finance Department.