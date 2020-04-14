Moffat County Commissioners extend public health order through April 26

Moffat County Courthouse, pictured here in 2015, is in need of some major remodeling.



The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners and the Board of County Health voted Tuesday morning to extend the current public health order in Moffat County — which closed the courthouse to the public and sets up virtual meetings for the Board of Health and the County Commissioners — through April 26, falling in line with the recent decision by Gov. Jared Polis to extend the stay-at-home order for the state through the 26th.

The public health order extension states, “This Temporary Order Extending the Closing of Public Offices in the Moffat County Courthouse to the Public and Setting Forth Protective Measures for the Public and for the Employees of Moffat County is necessary for the public health and safety of Moffat County residents and staff. This Order should correlate with the state-wide Stay at Home order and the Temporary Order should be extended through April 26, 2020, or for so long as the Stay at Home Order from the State of Colorado remains in effect.”

Currently, Moffat County finds itself in a Tier 3 response regarding the novel coronavirus, forcing the courthouse to be minimally staffed, with public access by appointment only, and non-essential departments to work from home.

The board states it, “recognizes the escalating threat to residents and employees of Moffat County from the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and based on recommendations from the Moffat County Public Health Director and consistent with recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”), this public health order is enacted to protect health and safety in Moffat County.”

Moffat County has had four positive tests pop up in the county in the last two weeks, none since March 29 though. One of the positive tests was erroneously credited to Moffat County and has since been rightfully transferred to Routt County. The three remaining positive cases within the county have since fully recovered.

The extension to the public health order is in effect until midnight April 26, and is subject to further extension should the stay at home order be extended by Gov. Polis in the coming weeks. The order is subject to continued review by the Moffat County Public Health Director, consistent with recommendations from the Moffat County Medical Officer, and the CDPHE.

Additionally, the travel guidance plan for county employees, which was implemented by Moffat County Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele, was part of the public health order extension Tuesday.

Scheele’s travel guidance plan included a self-quarantine plan for county employees traveling outside of the county limits moving forward. The County Health Board adopted the travel guidance plan Scheele proposed in late March.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com