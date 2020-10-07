Moffat County Commissioners extend Local Disaster Declaration Monday at special BOCC meeting

Following an inquiry from a local constituent, Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom approved an addendum Monday morning, extending the Local Disaster Declaration that was put in place on March 25.

After meeting with Moffat County Emergency Manager Michael Cochran and Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow, commissioners unanimously adopted Resolution No. 2020-96 at Monday’s special meeting, updating the resolution to keep a local disaster in place.

The effect of the declaration of the local disaster emergency is to activate the response and recovery aspects of any and all applicable local and inter-jurisdictional disaster emergency plans, and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance, according to the resolution. Extending the declaration allows Moffat County to remain eligible for federal and/or state funding.

“We tried to follow up on a request from one of our constituents who came to us last week asking about the local disaster,” Commissioner Ray Beck said. “We talked about it and decided this was the best step forward. We want to show the state that this wasn’t just a one-and-done for us as a county.”

When commissioners first declared the local disaster on March 25, COVID-19 had yet to hit the county. Since that declaration, Moffat County has recorded 44 cases of COVID and one death. Citing the increase in cases and the upcoming flu season, Cochran and Ladrow stated that they felt it was best to keep the local disaster declaration in place.

With the adoption of the resolution, it determines and declares that the danger of COVID-19 virus is still a threat to Moffat County residents, therefore leaving the local disaster in effect and in full force, according to the official resolution document.

