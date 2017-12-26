Moffat County Commissioners establish Museum Fund, approve Swinging Bridge agreement

CRAIG — At its regular weekly meeting Thursday, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners took the following actions.

• Approved a December supplemental budget, including the following appropriations.

— $13,500 for the Moffat County Sheriff's Office from unexpected revenues from a Search & Rescue grant.

— $7,250 for the Road & Bridge department from insurance money to cover damages to a crusher due to vandalism

— $373,500 for the finance department to cover medical claims, funded primarily by $350,000 in stop loss insurance proceeds

— $6,682 for the Museum of Northwest Colorado from unexpected grant revenues from the State Historic Fund Grant for a kiln assessment at the Graystone coke ovens

• Approved a resolution establishing a Museum Fund for the Museum of Northwest Colorado. The resolution included provisions that the museum will henceforth keep all the mineral revenues it receives and will no longer transfer 20 percent of the revenues to the county's general fund.

• Certified tax levies and revenues, noting that assessed valuations are going down again.

• Approved a cooperative agreement between Moffat County and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for maintenance of the Browns Park Swinging Bridge, specifying that Moffat County would be responsible for performing annual routine maintenance not to exceed $15,000, while repairs exceeding $5,000 but less than $200,000 would be made by FWS. For repairs in excess of $200,000, the county and FWS agree to both contribute funds required to seek grants.