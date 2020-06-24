Moffat County Commissioners deny new contract for CAPS

CAPS will close June 30 after Moffat County Commissioners denied a new contract via 2-1 vote Tuesday morning.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

In a 2-1 vote Tuesday morning, Moffat County Commissioners denied a new contract for the Community Alternative Placement Services (CAPS) program in Moffat County, effectively shutting the doors for good on June 30.

CAPS’s previous 5-year contract with Geo, which oversees the local program, expires on June 30. The program submitted a request to the county in June to enter into a new 1-year contract with Advantage Treatment Center to oversee CAPS, but in the 2-1 vote, County Commissioners Don Cook and Donald Broom denied the new contract, forcing CAPS to close up shop and leave town.

Currently, CAPS employs 10 people and has 6 residents in house in the program, according to one employee.

Prior to voting on the contract, Commissioner Don Cook talked briefly about CAPS and its role in the community.

“When were first started having these discussions [about a new contract], I started hearing from the community that they really wanted CAPS to go away,” Commissioner Cook said. “It’s because of people coming to town and people renting to CAPS people, and then they’re staying…that creates it’s own issues. That’s the big thing that I hear, and it’s a concern for me.

“We have a community full of people with drug issues; we don’t need more coming in,” Commissioner Cook added.

Commissioner Broom echoed Cook’s statement.

“I personally feel the same way, honestly,” Commissioner Broom said. “For a long time I didn’t even know what CAPS was; I just knew it was next to NAPA. But the more I talk to people, they feel the same way, in the sense that they want it out of the community. This program needs people from the outside to come in and make this program work.

“Maybe it’s time for Moffat County to let someone else take on this program.”

Despite stating that he didn’t want more people coming into the community with drug issues, Commissioner Cook was quick to heap praise on ATC President Doug Carrigan for the program that he runs within ATC.

“We’ve seen the presentation, and I have to say Doug runs a great program,” Commissioner Cook said.

Leading up to the vote regarding the new contract, Commissioner Ray Beck praised Carrigan for the program he has in place and stated that due to the nature of the 1-year contract, he’d like to see the county give ATC a chance.

“I heard from a majority of the Community Corrections Board and they were very passionate and engaged,” Commissioner Beck said. “I’m basing my recommendations and my thoughts and vote on their recommendations and thoughts. We spoke to the judge too, and he’d like to have this option available to send people to the program. There’s a lot of success stories that come out of this program.”

When it came time to vote, Commissioner Beck was the lone “yes” vote for the new contract.

